Stewart McLaurin with Angus Robertson in Edinburgh yesterday

Around the world, hundreds of network’s members do a tremendous job promoting Scottish businesses, investment and culture.

Working hand in hand with and augmenting the efforts of the in-country representatives of Scotland Development International, the Scottish Government’s network of international offices and a wider range of Scottish agencies, they provide huge value for Scotland.

One of those GlobalScots is Stewart McLaurin from the United States. I have known Stewart for nearly 20 years during which he has always been a huge advocate for enhanced relations between the US and Scotland, the country of his ancestors.

For more than 35 years, he has held leadership roles with a number of US non-profit and higher education organisations, including George Washington's Mount Vernon, the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation, the Motion Picture Association of America, Georgetown University, and the American Red Cross.

For nearly a decade, he has been president of the White House Historical Association.

Stewart is passionate in his support of Scottish-American initiatives, including hosting First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and National Tartan Day events in Washington DC, the recognition of Scots in the construction of the White House and the inauguration of an annual commemoration at the President Abraham Lincoln Memorial in Edinburgh’s Old Calton Hill Cemetery.

Stewart McLaurin is president of the White House Historical Association in the US (Picture: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Stewart is a true friend of Scotland and deserves every recognition for his personal commitment.

GlobalScots around the world, like Stewart McLaurin, are making a big difference to Scotland and our connections internationally. They all deserve our appreciation.