Golden Globe congrats for Gadd

From left; Jessica Gunning, Richard Gadd and Nava Mau pose with their Golden Globe award on Sunday at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California (Picture: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

This year’s Golden Globe awards for film and television have been a success for Scotland with the award for Baby Reindeer creator Richard Gadd picking up the Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture at the 82nd Annual ceremony in Los Angeles.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gadd, who hails from Fife, has already won three Primetime Emmy Awards for writing, producing and acting in the 2024 Netflix drama series Baby Reindeer, which was based on his one-man dark comedy show of the same name.

Wearing a silver thistle on his lapel as he collected his award Gadd said: “The way you guys have embraced this show means the absolute world to me. To us. Right now, when the world is in the state that it is in and people are really struggling, we need stories that speak to the complicated and difficult nature of our times. Any story, when done right, is universal, and all the weird, idiosyncratic struggles we go through on a daily basis are just as worthy of being committed to screen as any.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gadd found himself up against fellow Scot Ewan McGregor (A Gentleman in Moscow) as well as Hollywood legends Colin Farrell (The Penguin), Kevin Kline (Disclaimer), Cooper Koch (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story) and Andrew Scott (Ripley).

Last year Richard Gadd topped The List’s annual Hot 100 for most significant cultural figure in Scotland. This year he is writing a drama for the BBC, titled Lions. Congratulations.

Angus Robertson is Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary