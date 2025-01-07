Golden Globe congrats for Gadd
Gadd, who hails from Fife, has already won three Primetime Emmy Awards for writing, producing and acting in the 2024 Netflix drama series Baby Reindeer, which was based on his one-man dark comedy show of the same name.
Wearing a silver thistle on his lapel as he collected his award Gadd said: “The way you guys have embraced this show means the absolute world to me. To us. Right now, when the world is in the state that it is in and people are really struggling, we need stories that speak to the complicated and difficult nature of our times. Any story, when done right, is universal, and all the weird, idiosyncratic struggles we go through on a daily basis are just as worthy of being committed to screen as any.”
Gadd found himself up against fellow Scot Ewan McGregor (A Gentleman in Moscow) as well as Hollywood legends Colin Farrell (The Penguin), Kevin Kline (Disclaimer), Cooper Koch (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story) and Andrew Scott (Ripley).
Last year Richard Gadd topped The List’s annual Hot 100 for most significant cultural figure in Scotland. This year he is writing a drama for the BBC, titled Lions. Congratulations.
Angus Robertson is Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary