​Good omens for Scottish screen - Angus Robertson

​Scotland’s screen sector is set to have a record-breaking year. This is consistent with impressive trends.

The popular TV series Good Omens starring David Tennant and Michael Sheen returns

​Indeed, the total value of film and TV production activity in Scotland more than doubled between 2019-21, according to the ‘Economic Value of the Screen Sector in Scotland in 2021’ report, which outlines the upward trajectory for levels of employment in the industry and how much value by the screen sector is added to Scotland’s economy.

This is perhaps of little surprise given the global hits filmed in Scotland such as The Rig with Iain Glen, Emily Hampshire and Martin Compston; the Amazon series Good Omens with David Tennant and Michael Sheen; Starz-Sony period drama Outlander, which have all announced new productions for 2024.

Executive director of Screen Scotland, Isabel Davis, said the boom has created a ‘critical mass’ of technical expertise, which will see an "incredibly busy" phase for the industry in Scotland.

More and more new jobs and training opportunities are becoming available in Scotland’s screen sector. The Sean Connery Talent Lab, a 12-month talent development programme, will become a cornerstone of nurturing new talent in the industry. It is now open to applications via the National Film and Television School.

Also in our city, Film Edinburgh and Screen Education Edinburgh supported by Creative Scotland, give opportunities to young and disadvantaged people to work in the sector.