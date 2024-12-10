Good riddance to butcher Assad - Angus Robertson

Good riddance to Bashar al-Assad, the brutal dictator whose family have ruled Syria for 53 years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite his meek voice and slight appearance, imprisonment, torture, mass oppression and murder were among the despicable tools this irredeemable man utilised to maintain his position of power.But no more. In what was a remarkably speedy operation as coups go, Syria’s leader is gone.

It says much that his chosen means of escape has been to run to the arms of another dictator and warmonger, Vladimir Putin. This is not surprising, as it was the Russian president who had, for years, been providing Assad with arms to fend off those seeking to depose him. With him, however, Assad has taken the millions he has syphoned off from his nation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the exit stage east of Bashar al-Assad is certainly a good thing, attention must be given to what comes next. As has been the case in other parts of the Middle East, the deposing of evil does not necessarily mean that goodness takes its place.

Indeed, Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, who heads the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group responsible for this speedy removal of Assad, and who has claimed control of a large portion of Syria, including its capital Damascus, is a former member of al-Qaeda. While the group has spoken of respecting religious differences, this is very much not a given.

Syria contains a great number of religious groups, with many complex and historic challenges and destabilising international influence. The world must watch closely and work towards a peaceful future for Syria.