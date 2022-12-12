The planned Gorgie-Dalry 20-minute neighbourhood stretches from Gorgie Farm to Haymarket station

The concept behind a 20-minute neighbourhood is simple. Everyone should be able to obtain their basic daily needs within a short walk, wheel, or cycle from their home.

Of course, this makes total sense. With an ever-expanding city, with more and more people working from home, further developing the sense of community and identity in neighbourhoods is hugely important. Furthermore, the 20-minute neighbourhood strategy is key for pursuing the city’s climate targets by reducing travel times and emphasising the need to be more sustainable and locally focussed.

For Gorgie and Dalry, the specific aim is to make it even more thriving, greener, healthier, and safer. What’s more, with a large number of independent shops, restaurants, schools, community organisations and public spaces, the area has all the necessary ingredients for a thriving 20-minute neighbourhood.

Edinburgh City Council is running a survey to gather views on local needs, opportunities, and any barriers that limit people from making more active, sustainable travel choices. Residents can respond to this survey on the council’s online consultation hub. There is also a webpage specifically for the Gorgie-Dalry project on the council website where you can find out about the full details and consultation.

These plans are really exciting and worthwhile, and I look forward to working with the council, the community and local businesses to develop them. Your local councillors and I remain available if residents would like to talk about these proposals.

