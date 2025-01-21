Gorgie City Farm’s new future - Angus Robertson

A lamb born at Gorgie City Farm in January 2012

Gorgie City Farm is set for an exciting new chapter, thanks to a 25-year lease secured by Gorgie Community Farm Ltd.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The much-loved space, which closed during the Covid-19 pandemic, will reopen as a revitalised community hub, promising workshops, events and family-friendly facilities for everyone to enjoy.

Starting in February, the charity will launch a series of community workshops and events, with plans to open a coffee kiosk and children’s play area by May. The farm will also collaborate with Edinburgh Forge, a Community Interest Company offering woodwork and metalwork facilities, training and tools. Together, they aim to transform the farm into a vibrant and inclusive space for creativity, learning and connection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity’s ambitious plans, supported by grant funding and community partnerships, show a real commitment to keeping this much-loved attraction at the heart of Gorgie. It’s heartening to see a local group take the lead in ensuring the farm’s long-term future, promising to preserve it as a valuable resource for generations to come.

As someone who has fond memories of visiting Gorgie City Farm with family, I’m delighted to see this treasured space getting a new lease of life. The farm has always been a place that brings people together, and its return is a beacon of hope for the community.

I know how important Gorgie Farm has been to the local community and to the city more widely and I wish well all of those who are working to make this project the success we know it will be.