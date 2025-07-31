Government's sole focus is on ending horror and heartbreak in Gaza

Displaced Palestinians receive lentil soup at a food distribution point in Gaza City. Aid groups are warning of surging numbers of malnourished children in war-ravaged Gaza (Picture: OMAR AL-QATTAA/AFP via Getty Images)

In recent days I’ve received considerable correspondence from constituents expressing horror and heartbreak at what is unfolding in Gaza. It’s a horror and heartbreak we all share.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What we are witnessing is harrowing beyond compare. This war must end and long before now. We desperately need aid to flow freely into Gaza, we need Hamas to unconditionally release the hostages, and we need to get a peace plan back on track, which recognises Palestine as part of a two state solution. You can’t have a two state solution without two states!

As the Prime Minister said this week, “this is the moment for all to act”. On Tuesday, he announced an eight-point plan that includes the UK recognising a Palestinian state along with the French, in September, unless Israel agrees to a ceasefire, lets aid flow and takes substantive steps towards reviving a pathway to a two-state solution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our commitment to recognising the state of Palestine is long held. It was included in our election manifesto, which said that statehood is the inalienable right of the Palestinian people, is not in the gift of any neighbour and is also essential to Israel’s security. And there are conditions on terrorist organisation, Hamas, too to release all hostages unconditionally, accept and abide by the ceasefire, commit to peace talks and have no part in the future governance of Palestine.

Recognising the state of Palestine will affirm the self-determination of two peoples, Israeli and Palestinian, and will signify parity of esteem by the UK for both peoples. Importantly, it will sustain the prospect of two states with equal rights and mutual security, and long-term peace in the region. Israeli security and Palestinian statehood are not contradictory. In fact, the opposite is true: a sovereign Palestine is necessary for a safe and secure Israel.

It’s always been my view that recognition must come at a time when it will support the momentum of a peace process and be of maximum benefit. The judgement has never been whether to recognise or not, as we are firmly committed to the principle that statehood is an alienable right.

Instead, the judgement is about when it has maximum benefit for peace. Considering the catastrophe unfolding in Gaza, the time has come to lever recognition for a ceasefire, aid and peace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’m under no illusions. Recognition alone will not change the situation on the ground and may not move the dial in the way we want to see, but it could bring a ceasefire. That’s why we’re also taking additional immediate steps to alleviate the humanitarian disaster, including coordinating air drops of aid alongside Jordan and UAE, evacuating injured children out of Gaza and into British hospitals, and pushing for a massive influx of aid. The UN has a plan to deliver aid at the necessary speed and volume, with mitigations against diversion; Israel must reopen the safe land routes so that it can get in.

Right now, France and Saudi Arabia are convening an international conference on a two-state solution. UK ministers are attending the conference, and the UK will play its part alongside our allies and partners. This government will keep pushing for an immediate ceasefire to stop the bloodshed, the reopening of the land routes so the UN can send humanitarian aid into Gaza at speed and volume, and the immediate release of the hostages. Only diplomacy and a peace process can bring an end to this appalling war and that is the government’s sole focus.

Ian Murray is Labour MP for Edinburgh South and Secretary of State for Scotland