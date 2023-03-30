Grab a Baga Chipz and enjoy the Fringe show - Karen Koren

Baga Chipz performs onstage at RuPaul's DragCon UK presented by World Of Wonder

Three RuPaul’s Drag Race favourites will sashay into the Fringe this August as Baga Chipz, Victoria Scone and Anita Wigl’it perform their own solo hours, promising big production, laugh out loud comedy and camp cabaret. Plus, America's most potty-mouthed and politically outspoken drag quartet, The Kinsey Sicks, return to the Gilded Balloon after a five-year gap.

The Bookseller’s Association’s 2022 Author of the Year, comedian and bibliomaniac Robin Ince brings Weapons of Empathy to the Fringe, a new show celebrating the wondrous places books can take us.

Book lovers can also enjoy a journey through the life and work of one of the greatest storytellers of all, as The Magic of Terry Pratchett is making its Fringe debut and internationally acclaimed theatrical genre-spanners Bowjangles present a riotous retelling of a horror classic with Dracula In Space.

The theatre programme includes Fringe First 2022 winner, The Beatles Were A Boyband who return alongside an updated version of I Wish My Life Were Like A Musical, which received an unprecedented 35 five-star reviews in 2022

Festival favourite playwright and actor Henry Naylor brings his new play Let The Bodies Pile, a charismatic blend of tragedy and comedy tackling the care homes crisis. Also prior to its US tour, Yippee Ki Yay, the epically entertaining retelling of the classic film Die Hard, returns following a critically-acclaimed season in 2022.

The Fringe’s original home of comedy boasts new shows from Michelle Brasier, Njambi McGrath, Jay Lafferty, Juliette Burton, Susan Riddell and Patrick Monahan, alongside debut runs from some of the industry’s most exciting rising stars including Ciarán Bartlett, Kuan-Wen Huang, Mark Black, Kathy Maniura, Michael Welch and Louise Atkinson.

