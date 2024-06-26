Granton development plan will benefit the whole of Edinburgh - Steve Cardownie
Under the paragraph headed “All points north” he writes that “Extending the tram network is central to our ambitious £1.3 billion regeneration of Granton Waterfront, which will contribute significantly towards our goal of becoming a fairer and more sustainable city.
" I’m delighted, therefore, that the plans for the first phase of the new coastal town have now been submitted.”
A consultation exercise on this issue opened earlier this month and is set to run until July 16, where the views of the Edinburgh public are being sought on the proposals which can be accessed on the City Council’s Consultation Hub website.
The plans, which span the next 10-15 years, include 3500 mixed tenure homes, a new primary school and a new health centre.
Also included are retail and leisure opportunities that will link with new and existing cultural facilities and business space.
The proposals “aim to provide better transport connections and access to the promenade, parks, local shops, schools, services and public transport across Granton Waterfront.”
The Council also wants to create a more attractive place to spend time, with the establishment of trees, plants and public art, providing “opportunities to rest”.
The ambitious plans include several proposals to provide a network of safe and well-connected routes as part of a walking, wheeling and cycling network which will entail the widening of pavements, better cycling provision and new and improved landscaping and upgrades to key crossing points and junctions.
Cllr Day, who also happens to be the local councillor for the area, exudes enthusiasm for the plans in his report and rightly so.
He explains that “The ideas and feedback from our residents have been instrumental in shaping these plans, helping us to get it right for those who will be living in, working in and visiting the new area as well as their neighbours in nearby communities.”
AS a former councillor for the Forth ward, which includes the Granton Waterfront, I am pleased to see that its further regeneration is taking shape.
There is no doubt that the area is in need of a masterplan rather than the patchwork quilt effect of some developments that we have seen up until now.
There are many cities throughout the world which would like to have access to a coastline such as we have in Edinburgh.
From Portobello, through Leith, Newhaven, Granton, Silverknowes and on to Cramond, there is much to be envious about and this proposed development is long overdue.
A capital city such as ours should have a well thought out, planned waterfront that adds value, not one which is allowed to decay and become home to unsightly buildings which do nothing to attract residents and visitors alike.
Although Granton lies to the north of the city, it’s development and enhancement will benefit the city as a whole. These new plans present an opportunity that should not be missed.
