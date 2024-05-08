Great honour to host recent divisional awards ceremony - Sam Ainslie

An award recognised Leith Community Policing Team in supporting Ukrainian nationals accommodated on MS Victoria whilst the vessel was docked at Leith Ports (Picture: Lisa Ferguson)

It was, therefore, a great honour for me to host our recent divisional awards ceremony, which formally acknowledges the exceptional performances of individuals and teams who work with such dedication and professionalism on a daily basis to keep Edinburgh’s communities safe.

In no way exhaustive, the rewards recognise the efforts of our uniformed response and community officers in dealing with an array of notable incidents, which included the multi-agency response instigated following the gas explosion in Baberton, their tenacious efforts during a complex high risk missing persons enquiry and those involved in Operation Soteria, our multi-themed city-wide response to motorbike theft and associated anti-social behaviour.

As ever, partnership working remains key to our success with awards recognising the innovative work of two of our school link officers, who developed podcasts and short films to enhance engagement with pupils, Leith Community Policing Team in supporting Ukrainian nationals accommodated on MS Victoria, pictured, whilst the vessel was docked at Leith Ports and the City Centre Community Policing Team in developing a recurring wellbeing event providing a safe space with easy access to a suite of support services, all with the intention of mitigating long standing antisocial behaviour in the area.

Our local CID officers and supervisors were also acknowledged for their exemplary work as part of multi-skilled investigative teams, with their roles requiring that they manage complex dynamic situations along with non-recent enquiries, ensuring that a broad spectrum of high harm enquiries, including homicides, housebreakings and serious sexual offences are successfully completed, victims and families are safeguarded and supported and offenders held to account.

Other awards focused on the efforts of a number of police staff members, a local event planner with 46 years of service, our local resource advisor who co-ordinates our deployments across the city, made all the more challenging due to the unique profile of the Capital and a public support enquiry assistant for her unrivalled dedication in serving local communities over a career spanning almost 40 years.

I also wished to give special mention to awards marking the achievements of some of our local volunteers. These included the North East Support Team (NEST), comprised entirely of special constables, their contribution to addressing divisional priorities included proactively supporting local operations resulting in drugs seizures worth £1.7 million, as well as helping to improve road safety and deter youth-related criminality in the Leith area of the city and the personal commitment demonstrated by one of our special constables who also acts as an adult volunteer for our Edinburgh based Police Scotland volunteers.

Whilst the recipients of the awards undoubtedly deserve their moment in the spotlight, this in no way detracts from the tireless efforts of all officers and staff who work to serve and safeguard the public. It remains my privilege to work alongside them.