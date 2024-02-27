Great time for Scottish rugby - Angus Robertson

Scotland's Duhan van der Merwe celebrates at full-time with the Calcutta Cup after his hat-trick in the 31-20 win over England at Scottish Gas Murrayfield. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Having scored two fantastic tries in last year’s Calcutta Cup match, Scotland winger Duhan van der Merwe became the first ever national team player to score a hat-trick.

​Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend said: ”The win is massive. It is a one-off, we were playing for the trophy today and to us that is very important. Now we can look to the next two games and see how we can improve”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Townsend now has a record as head coach against England which stands at five wins and a draw from seven outings. The last time Scotland managed four wins in a row against England in this competition was in 1896 when Queen Victoria was on the throne.

Scotland now sits second in the table after Six Nations favourites Ireland. After the next match against Italy the Scots have a final showdown with the Irish.

The Calcutta Cup weekend was also historic for outgoing SRU chief medical officer Dr James Robson who is retiring after more than 30 years working in the sport and also 26 players who were awarded full cap status.