Green cloak not quite so swish, more like a boy scout tent on the move - Susan Morrison

Inspired by the kitchen clearout, I took on the task of the coat cupboard. Posher people probably refer to it as a cloakroom, but not me. I don’t have a cloak. Well, not any more, but in my New Romantic days I had a sort of khaki green rainproof cloak.

I fondly imagined I cut quite the swish figure in the city, but looking back I realise I must have looked like a boy scout tent on the move.

Not surprisingly, there were a lot of shoes. I do love old shoes. They’re not judgemental, unlike those jeans you find at the back of the wardrobe. They shrink so dreadfully when they are washed. Or even when they aren’t. You try them on and they practically laugh at you, and certainly don’t go past your knees.

Shoes, on the other hand, are much more forgiving, unless they are high heels, and I found three pairs sitting forlornly under a shelf.

They used to be my stage shoes. They still fit. But I can’t walk in them. I don’t actually know how I managed to walk in them at all.

Coats, jackets, parkas and pack-away cagoules piled up for new homes in charity shops and give-away rails, like the one at Ocean Terminal.

It’s a great idea. Hang up unwanted outwear for folk who need them to just take and use. Pockets were emptied, of course. There were train tickets to places I’d forgotten I’d been to, some dated more than ten years ago, packets of polo mints and of course, money – £23.14 in total. Not bad.

My big black coat snapped its hanger. I took that as a message. I never actually liked it.

Very 80s, with a fake Astrakhan collar. I thought I looked great until a pal told me it made me look like the sort of old lady who whacked people with a big brolly for not giving up their seat on the bus.

Out it went. It’s my “going to a funeral” coat. So this means I can’t go to any funerals. So, everyone, stop dying.

There. That’s that solved.