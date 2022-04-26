Angus Robertson meets Germany's Social Democrat Party leader Lars Klingbeil

In the decades ahead, Scotland is going to become a substantial energy exporter to countries including Germany.

In addition to renewable electricity that Scotland will produce, it is the potential for hydrogen production that is exciting German politicians and business leaders.

I know that because they told me in person at the Ludwig Erhard Summit, the ‘German Davos’ which brings together top decision-makers from politics and industry.

At present, Germany’s government is working to decarbonise Europe's biggest economy and end energy reliance on Russia.

Economy and Climate Protection Minister Robert Habeck of the Greens says that renewable hydrogen will play a crucial role: "We will in future have high demand for green hydrogen and need imports as well as production in Germany.”

This was exactly the same message I heard from Social Democrat leader Lars Klingbeil when we met at the summit meeting in Bavaria.

Scotland already has a five-year plan to help build its hydrogen economy and deliver on an ambition for the technology to provide nearly a sixth of Scotland’s energy needs by 2030.

The Scottish Government has allocated more than £100 million of funding and published a draft Hydrogen Action Plan to help make Scotland become a leading nation in the production of reliable, competitive and sustainable hydrogen.

Scotland has an enormous opportunity to become a global leader in renewable hydrogen production. There is a huge demand in Germany for hydrogen imports. We will work closely with German Federal and Länder governments to deliver the renewable energy needs of the future.