Green shoots show through Labour’s red wall - Alys Mumford

This election should have been the climate election. Happening during the hottest June globally since records began, and punctuated with the summer downpours that will characterise the UK’s new normal, it should have been hard to ignore.

Thankfully, voters showed in their tens of thousands that climate and social justice were important to them, telling the new Labour Government that they won’t get away with ignoring the greatest challenges facing us. The Scottish Greens took third place behind Labour and the SNP in three seats in Edinburgh, and saw massive increases in votes across Scotland.Of course, this wasn’t the story of the election – the SNP being punished for their shift to the right, the desperation to finally rid the UK of a Tory Government, and the worrying success of Reform all made more headlines than the slow and steady rise of Greens across the UK. But behind the Labour landslide we can see a shift in how voters are viewing Westminster.It’s long been received wisdom that Greens can’t win in a first past the post electoral system. We are told that people would love to vote for us if only they could, but that a green vote at Westminster is a wasted vote. But by giving everyone in Edinburgh the chance to vote for a Green candidate, we have shown that people relish the chance to vote for a party they actually believe in. And that helps send a message to the other parties – ignore climate change at your peril.