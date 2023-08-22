They have been branded "hard-left extremists" and their leader "a total idiot". They are accused of being anti-business. And even their former leader says they have "lost the plot".

The Scottish Greens, who share government with the SNP, are under attack as never before. The party is said to be "dragging down" the SNP. Several of their key policies have effectively been ditched. And there are calls for the SNP conference in October to have a fresh vote on whether the deal with the Greens should continue. So are the Greens making too many people see red?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bute House Agreement, signed two years ago this week, brought Greens into government for the first time anywhere in the UK. It was acknowledged as a “leap of faith” by both parties and the Greens were allowed to maintain their opposition to Scottish Government policy in nine specific areas, including aviation policy, free ports, private schools and prostitution. But it set out a shared programme and guaranteed Green support for budgets and votes of confidence.

Nicola Sturgeon with Scottish Green co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater at Bute House after they were appointed Scottish Government junior ministers under the SNP-Green power-sharing agreement. Picture: Lesley Martin/PA.

Both Green and SNP members voted by large majorities to endorse the deal. But some in the SNP are now regretting that. Veteran Nationalist Fergus Ewing has called the Greens a party of extremists and wants another vote on the power-sharing agreement. Former SNP leadership candidate Kate Forbes has said she would like to “check in” with members on it. And former SNP minister Alex Neil also wants a new vote.

But First Minister Humza Yousaf has insisted the partnership with the Greens is “absolutely vital” in ensuring a pro-independence majority in the parliament. The existence of such a majority seems to be making no difference to the current prospects for independence and the Greens would always back the SNP on votes on that issue anyway.

The SNP has managed quite well as a minority government in the past, negotiating budget deals each year with one or more opposition parties, although they did have a hairy time towards the end of the last parliament with votes of confidence in various ministers. And it can be argued that politics at Holyrood are now more tribal and aggressive than they were when the SNP first came to power in 2007, so having a secure majority may be more important.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Much of the criticism of the Greens stems from the handling of three policies they are particularly identified with – gender recognition reform, the deposit return scheme, and highly protected marine areas – all of which ran into major trouble and are now either before the courts or kicked into the long grass.

The Greens might reasonably reply to Fergus Ewing’s claim they are dragging down the SNP by pointing out the SNP’s own turmoil is the more likely cause of the slump in the party’s poll ratings. Meanwhile, the opinion polls are looking good for the Greens – a YouGov survey last week showed them winning 10 seats at the next Holyrood election, up two from last time.