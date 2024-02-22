Greens just don’t get life on earth - John McLellan

Humza Yousaf has psoposed a council tax freeze in Scotland

The answer will be not very many, but I also doubt many tenants will realise the Conservative group is proposing the lowest rent rise for next year.

Only the SNP backs an officer recommendation of an eye-watering 8.4 per cent increase, excused away because around four-fifths of tenants receive some form of rent relief, but the remainder hardly rank amongst the city’s most affluent residents.

Next is the Labour administration and the Lib Dems, both proposing 7 per cent rises, while the Greens want to jack up rents by 6.75 per cent for the next eight years. But the Conservative group has produced a budget which limits the increase to just 5 per cent, with further rises capped at five until the 2027 election.

Four of the parties have gone along with Humza Yousaf’s spur-of-the-moment Council Tax freeze, the Conservatives because they don’t want him to fritter away the payment he would withhold for any council ignoring his edict.