Grounds for optimism as big two eye Europe and city now boasts four clubs in pro leagues - Steve Cardownie

Fans of The Spartans can look forward to seeing their newly promoted team play in the SPFL for the first time (Picture: Michael Gillen)

Even though, once more, the winners of the Premier League will come from Glasgow in the shape of provincial clubs, Celtic or Rangers, the fight for third place promises to be an exciting prospect with Hearts, Hibs and Aberdeen having eyes fixed on that prize as it is the one that guarantees a more prolonged sojourn in European football.

With Edinburgh now boasting four clubs in the Scottish Professional Football League, with an honourable mention for Bonnyrigg Rose on the outskirts, the future looks decidedly bright.

The Spartans, newly promoted to the SPFL for the first time, playing out of Ainslie Park and coached by Dougie Samuel, will be looking to consolidate their position among the “big boys” and the early signs of their ability to compete at that level provide sound grounds for optimism. Edinburgh City, having successfully recaptured their name and playing their home games at the newly refurbished Meadowbank in League One will no doubt harbour thoughts of improving on last season’s performance and feature among the leadership contenders, which must be well within their reach.

Hearts and Hibs will both face European teams (at the same time since 1992) as the new season kicks off, with their opponents in the qualifying stages of the European Conference League having just been announced. Both clubs have recently been active on the recruitment front, with the promise of more to come, as they seek to bolster their playing squads ahead of the new season.

They have also announced record season ticket sales, so much so that Hearts have taken steps to further restrict the number of away fans at Tynecastle Park in order that that they can accommodate more of their own fans and reduce the waiting list for season tickets.

Edinburgh teams in the Scottish Women’s Premier League, Hearts, Hibs and Spartans will all be keen to continue to make their mark in SWPFL 1, along with Boroughmuir Thistle in SWPFL 2, and can look forward to the forthcoming season. The FIFA Women’s World Cup, currently underway in Australia and New Zealand, will undoubtedly generate even more interest in the women’s game which should filter through to increased attendances at domestic fixtures.

So, all told, the new season promises to be more interesting than the last and fans of the city’s clubs can look forward with some optimism about their respective club’s prospects. As a Hearts supporter I am looking forward to the forthcoming derby games with Hibs as there is nothing better than putting one over your city rivals and I am sure Hibs fans would say the same.