Growing band of local heroes cleaning up in Craigmillar and Niddrie

I was lucky enough to recently spend some time in the company of heroes. As we all know, not all heroes wear capes – the Craigmillar and Niddrie Litter Busters is a local group of volunteers that is increasingly making one of the city’s most deprived areas cleaner and nicer.

They organise clean-ups and encourage people to do their own litter picking. Their Facebook page is inspiring and full of posts about people doing their bit to make Craigmillar and Niddrie better.

I was taking part in a clean-up beside the Jack Kane Centre, which I remember vividly from my school days. The centre does amazing work, but nobody ever confused it with a thing of beauty. The parkland around it is completely different though. It’s wonderful and is just part of the more than 350 acres around or near Craigmillar that gives the area access to some of the best parks anywhere.

The centre is surrounded by parkland through which runs the Niddrie Burn, and a small but dedicated band gathered to litter pick around the centre. The event was organised by the dynamic Miranda Maxwell Baird, who ensured that all the equipment was provided and that everyone felt welcome. The local MP Chris Murray even turned up to help out and did his bit clearing litter and following up on a few local issues afterwards with the council.

Council staff have also been working hard to make Craigmillar better. Niddrie Mains Road has had a complete overhaul with council staff digging out weeds, washing down pavements and just recently removing graffiti from bus stops to make Craigmillar nicer for those who live there.

I also met a lovely couple of “Litterbusters” recently on a dog walk in Little France Park. They were out with litter pickers and black bags in hand making a wonderful park even better. Craigmillar is lucky to have a growing band of local heroes in the community and in the council staff who have made the area cleaner and nicer for everyone who lives there. They deserve our thanks and praise.

Donald Anderson is Director, Playfair Scotland