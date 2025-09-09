Handcuffs for peaceful protesters, handshakes for oppressors​​​​​​​ - Lorna Slater

Scottish Green MSP for Lothian, Lorna Slater

This weekend we saw images of hundreds of people being arrested for the ‘crime’ of holding banners and carboard signs. It was a result of the UK Government’s decision to proscribe Palestine Action as a terrorist organisation, which is one of the most repressive and dangerous moves we have seen in years.

It’s a decision that strikes at the very heart of our democracy, where the right to peaceful protest has been hard won over centuries and must never be taken for granted.

Peaceful protest is not terrorism. It is a fundamental part of civic life, a way for ordinary people to hold power to account when other avenues are closed. Yet we are now seeing elderly men and women, retired doctors, nurses and teachers, being handcuffed and bundled into police vans in London for doing nothing more than standing with placards and banners. That is not justice, it is intimidation.

We have seen the footage of pensioners, priests and lifelong public servants carried away by officers for daring to protest against genocide. Nobody can reasonably believe that this is a sensible use of resources or an appropriate way to treat people who have dedicated their lives to our communities. It is an insult to the values we claim to uphold.

Police officers remove a protester as demonstrators take part in a Lift the Ban on Palestine Action protest organised by Defend our Juries in Parliament Square in London

At the very same time, the UK Government has rolled out the red carpet for an Israeli President who presides over apartheid and mass killing in Gaza.

To criminalise those who speak out against it, while celebrating those who authorise it, is an obscenity. It tells the world that we value political expediency over human rights and it undermines any moral authority we hope to project abroad.

The proscription of Palestine Action is part of a broader authoritarian trend. Protest laws passed in recent years have already targeted climate activists, trade unionists and students.

By branding peaceful protest as extremism, ministers are closing down democratic space and sending a chilling message to anyone who dares to dissent.

This is not about whether one agrees with Palestine Action or not. It is about the principle that in a free society people must be allowed to speak out and organise peacefully against injustice. If we strip away that right, then we strip away democracy itself.

The new Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, can put this right and should do so with great urgency. She must reverse the proscription, scrap these draconian measures and defend the rights of people across the UK to stand up for peace and justice.

Anything less than a reversal is a betrayal of our shared democratic values and highlights the cowardice of this failing Labour Government in the face of globally recognised genocide.