Happy days return to the Meadows - Angus Robertson

The Meadows Festival enjoyed a huge turn out on Sunday as Edinburgh basked in bright sunshine.

Huge thanks to the organisers of the Meadows Festival. In glorious sunshine, the people of Edinburgh turned out to see musicians, local organisations and charities, performers and much more.

Established in 1974, the Meadows Festival has been run on the first weekend of June almost every year since.

Over the past 50 years, the festival has changed and grown. It is now one of the UK’s largest community festivals, as well as being the biggest outdoor market in Edinburgh.

There is something for all ages; from the Children and Families’ area to the Dog Show, Performance Area to Totally Sound Futures Stage showcasing local youth music, and the Main Stage with local artists.

The festival is run by Meadows Festival Edinburgh chaired by Liz Highet, with a small but dedicated team of volunteers.

It was great to see Edinburgh community groups attracting interest from the public. The Grassmarket Residents Association (GRASS) who run the fantastic West Port Garden were there; as were representatives from numerous community councils; Crew2000, who have done so much to help tackle drug misuse; and representatives of the University of Edinburgh.

The SNP were also out in full force, including Edinburgh East; Edinburgh North and Leith; and Edinburgh South Westminster election candidates Deidre Brock, Tommy Sheppard, and Simita Kumar, who were speaking to people about their priorities, as was Local Councillor Finlay Macfarlane.

I had a great time, too. Thanks to all constituents and wider Edinburgh residents for lending their thoughts and discussing their projects.