Hats off to rescuers who saved truly beautiful wee bat – Hayley Matthews

I've had bats in my garden for a good few years. Just as the sun sets each night they start fluttering about gracefully as they begin their evening. They're truly beautiful.

By Hayley Matthews
Saturday, 27th August 2022, 12:30 pm
A bat, thought to be a pipistrelle like this one, was recently given a helping hand by staff at East Coast Organics (Picture: Guillaume Souvant/AFP via Getty Images)
Many a time I've stood out trying to connect with them or get a better glimpse to see how big they are. However, it's difficult after a few glasses of wine and in the dark!

I've been worried about them in the heat recently, so when I saw a post on Facebook mentioning a rescue mission that the team at East Coast Organics had taken on, I was delighted.

They'd found a tired little guy, given him some water and popped him in a box for a rest. How lovely that they helped the little soul in his time of need, recognising that he wasn't quite right.

The story proved to have a happy ending because, after a while, the team reported he seemed pretty energetic as he crawled up one of the girl’s arms onto her shoulder. I have to admit, I'm incredibly jealous of their experience.

Seeing the bat so close up, they could see he was tiny and thought he was a pipistrelle. These wee guys are the UK’s smallest species of bat, another good reason to help them out.

So a huge ‘well done’ to the five-strong team of girls who took him to a tree nearby so he could crawl up, hanging upside down as bats do, and then continue on his journey. East Coast Organics – you are all an amazing group who clearly go above and beyond for all your customers, and your winged night-time visitors too.

