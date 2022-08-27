Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A bat, thought to be a pipistrelle like this one, was recently given a helping hand by staff at East Coast Organics (Picture: Guillaume Souvant/AFP via Getty Images)

Many a time I've stood out trying to connect with them or get a better glimpse to see how big they are. However, it's difficult after a few glasses of wine and in the dark!

I've been worried about them in the heat recently, so when I saw a post on Facebook mentioning a rescue mission that the team at East Coast Organics had taken on, I was delighted.

They'd found a tired little guy, given him some water and popped him in a box for a rest. How lovely that they helped the little soul in his time of need, recognising that he wasn't quite right.

The story proved to have a happy ending because, after a while, the team reported he seemed pretty energetic as he crawled up one of the girl’s arms onto her shoulder. I have to admit, I'm incredibly jealous of their experience.

Seeing the bat so close up, they could see he was tiny and thought he was a pipistrelle. These wee guys are the UK’s smallest species of bat, another good reason to help them out.