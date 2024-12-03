Have your say in digital survey

Go to angusrobertson.scot to take part in the survey

I’m launching a digital survey for constituents on all things to do with housing.

I want to hear your views on the cost of living, community issues, rent prices, health building fabric and renovations, energy charges, short-term lets, antisocial behaviour, refuse collection and other local services, accessibility, impact of culture and festivals, safety, environmental services and more.

I’m contacted daily by constituents about the above issues and more. For some, their problems are worsening rather than getting better. The cost-of-living crisis is growing for many people and there are consequential effects on health, wellbeing, and local communities.

It is only by getting to the nub of these issues that policymakers at a local and national level can make the best decisions about the places we live. Of course, the issues that affect people change from area to area and, perhaps to a greater extent than in any other constituency, there is inequality between some parts of the city.

I have no doubt that the vast majority of those who get stuck into local and national politics are in it to try and ensure everyone has the opportunity to live, work and be fulfilled in their everyday lives. However, huge challenges remain to redress this inequality, and information is key to finding solutions.

I’d be hugely grateful if constituents would take a little time to fill this survey out – you can check if you live in the Edinburgh Central constituency at the start of the survey. Visit AngusRobertson.Scot and click the survey page.

Angus Robertson is SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary