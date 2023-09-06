Have your say on ending the use of cruel animal snares - Steve Cardownie

The Scottish Government has embarked upon a consultation exercise which runs until 3 October, seeking the views of the public on the use of snares and increased powers for SSPCA inspectors which will form The Wildlife Management and Muirburn (Scotland ) Bill.

Chief Superintendent Mike Flynn hopes readers will share their views on the snares consultation and more powers for the SSPCA.

The League Against Cruel Sports, of which I am a member, has been campaigning for a ban on these “cruel and indiscriminate, unnecessary snares” for many years and is “delighted” that the Government is “planning to ban them.”

The League states that “Many case studies and scientific reports demonstrate that snares are inherently inhumane, causing prolonged suffering and often a slow agonising death to wild and domestic animals. Much of this occurs when the wire can twist and tighten, leading to strangulation or other severe injuries.”

Sites where animals have been caught in snares show signs of extreme disturbance on the surrounding ground- known as “doughnuts”- where the animal has tried to run, jump, or scramble its way out of the trap.

The League points out that snares are inherently indiscriminate and regularly catch a wide range of non-target species including wildcats, mountain hares, badgers, hedgehogs, deer, otters, and family pets. Scientific reports estimate that between 21% and 69% of animals caught in snares were not target species.

Additional powers would allow SSPCA Inspectors, who are already on location investigating wildlife crime to search, examine and seize evidence.

The review can be found online, and the League is encouraging those that are against the use of snares to submit their views saying that “your response will make a significant contribution to helping us make a better future for our wildlife.”