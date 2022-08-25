Having a laugh in memory of David Johnson - Fiona Duff

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s a bit like that every year – of course not the past two years, but let’s draw a veil over all that nasty Covid business.

There are so many that have been recommended, some that are just on at odd times which clash with having to walk the dog and so many that I don’t even know are happening.

So in order to catch up I have booked tickets for the David Johnson Emerging Talent Award show on Sunday at Assembly George Square. Must remember not to go to the Assembly Rooms, as it can be a bit confusing.

Anyway, you may wonder why I have chosen this one. Well, there’s a line up of so many acts that I would like to have seen but just plain missed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There’s the singer Camille, who seems to have more stars on her posters than are in the galaxy; the wonderful Fascinating Aida; comedy from Stewart Lee and the Australian Rhys Nicholson; a welcome return to Edinburgh with Lynn Ferguson and all hosted by the star of I Daniel Blake - Dave Johns, the veteran standup comedian who got his big break at 59, when Ken Loach cast him.

However, the main reason for going to see who wins this new award, which also happens to be the largest payout from any award at the Edinburgh Fringe, is that David Johnson was a very old friend of mine.

You may not have heard of him as he was not a man who appeared on stage, but ensured that we got to see some brilliant acts over the many years that he was involved in the Fringe.

From the stage adaptation of Trainspotting to Rubber Bandits and some of those performing on Sunday he loved these few weeks every year in August.

David was a fervent supporter of emerging and unique talent and his 'Fringe finds' included Graham Norton.

As you may have deduced, he sadly died at the end of 2020. Not of Covid but I doubt the situation helped his health. This is the perfect way to celebrate his life so come along an join us.