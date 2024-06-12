​He left them on the beaches . . . Sunak’s shame: Alex Cole Hamilton

The public reacted badly to Rishi Sunak skipping the D-Day commemorations in Normandy

On an unassuming evening during the 2016 general election campaign, I was knocking doors in Edinburgh. At one house a 96-year-old gentleman answered and invited me in to admire his collection of bagpipes. Not only that but he gave me my first ever bagpipe lesson.

What blew me away was that those were the pipes that he had used to bring the troops ashore at Sword Beach in Normandy on D-Day 80 years ago.

Sadly, he has since passed away, as have too all too many veterans. This may be the last time that we commemorate such an anniversary alongside people who were actually there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s powerful, human stories like these that leave me utterly bewildered by Rishi Sunak’s decision to make an early exit from the memorial ceremonies in Normandy.

While world leaders stood shoulder to shoulder to remember all those who died saving Europe from Nazism, our Prime Minister was off to talk to ITV. Was it an emergency? No. This was for an election interview that wouldn’t be broadcast until the following week.

The decision and the advice that lay behind it was utterly inexplicable. In leaving early, Sunak chose to snub the very veterans who fought for our democracy. Many made the ultimate sacrifice so that we may have free elections and free press. It was a colossal unforced error.

This entire affair also makes his gimmick-fuelled attempts to corral every young person into national service even more galling. Rishi Sunak clearly thinks little of duty and public service and in so doing he completely undermines his authority to ask anything of our young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why should they be expected to have their rights and choices removed when the Prime Minister can’t show up to one of the most important commemorations?

To make matters worse, Sunak then rolled out a lacklustre apology where he sounded more exasperated than sorry.

Our armed forces community deserve so much better. That’s why I want to see us doing everything we can to improve the standard of Ministry of Defence housing, waving application fees for indefinite leave for members of the forces on discharge, and ensuring military compensation for illness or injury does not count towards means-testing for benefits

We would also introduce a new Service Pupil Premium for the children of armed forces personnel, recognising the impact that having a parent in the armed forces can have upon their schooling and wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each year I lay a wreath in Edinburgh in memory of the fallen and treasure the time I spend with veterans. One of the greatest privileges of the office of Prime Minister is to be there to honour those who served, and to do so on behalf of the whole country. In leaving early, Rishi Sunak brought shame to that office and let everyone down.

Right now, I am thinking of all those veterans and their families Sunak left behind and the hurt they must be feeling.