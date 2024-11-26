Health All Round under threat - Angus Robertson

Following on from my other article this week, I’m taking a deeper dive into Health All Round (HAR) and its situation in the face of City of Edinburgh cuts. HAR, based in Gorgie/Dalry, focuses on supporting people across South West Edinburgh to live longer, healthier lives.

A great example is their Walk with a Doc programme. Led by a GP for groups of 12, they help people manage their lifestyle, medication and general health via group consultations and walks in green spaces with the GP.

Between 80-90 per cent of those accessing their services are referrals from GPs and mental health charities – around 250 people weekly.

However, HAR and the people they help face the threat of IJB funding being taken away. Without it HAR will no longer exist. Obviously this will be devastating for those who receive the funding directly but there will be a wider impact across the sector and communities.

This is despite the fact the IJB acknowledged that any reduction in service is going to adversely affect people and create demand elsewhere in the system.

On top of the 12 job losses at HAR, IJB cuts are predicted to force 200 potential redundancies across the city.

As a collective in 22/23, the charities turned the £4.5million grant into £16.1m which has been invested in Edinburgh’s most deprived areas.

The city, local communities and the people would be grossly let down if funding is cut. The Labour administration must take action to secure their future.