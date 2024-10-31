Heard about the latest Kate Atkinson book? - Fiona Duff

Edinburgh resident Kate Atkinson's much-loved novels, including her series featuring detective Jackson Brodie, has given her an estimated net worth of £5 million.

Yet again I have done something that I have never done before. This time I listened to an audio book. I don’t suppose I have heard anyone read book to me since my mother when putting me to bed at night.

Of course, I have occasionally seen authors at book festivals read short extracts. But this was a proper, grown up book, from page one to the very end. So, I guess you are wondering what the book actually was. Well, to put you out of your misery it was Death At The Sign Of The Rook written by Kate Atkinson.

She’s a best selling author who lives in Edinburgh (we certainly don’t have a shortage of these in our city) – she might even be reading this at the same time as you. Anyway, this book – the latest to feature Jackson Brodie – was a joy to listen to, mainly because it was Jason Isaacs whose voice I was hearing.

And, readers and listeners, he was brilliant and so brought the book to life that at times other people walking their dogs in the park must have wondered why I was chortling away to myself.

At times it was almost like a Brian Rix farce, with people going in and out of rooms, mistaken identities and general madness. Now I have discovered this it will be something that helps when it comes to travelling.

I used to go abroard with several books in my bag, meaning that I had to forgo taking some items of clothing.

When I got a Kindle all that changed, downloading some novels before I left and I could almost pop it in my back pocket.

Well a little pack of airpods is even smaller, so more room for T-shirts and swimming costumes. Or jumpers if it is that time of the year. I now have to choose some more to listen to – I guess that the narrator makes a difference and perhaps with Mr Isaacs I have started at the top, although I reckon that there are many talented actors out there making money out of this form of work. Anyway, any recommendations will be gratefully received and in the meantime I shall be taking a trip to the St Columbas bookshop in Cannonmills.

I doubt I shall be re-reading any of the books that I have piled up around my home.