Heart-breaking scenes in Morocco - Angus Robertson

The scenes in Morocco following what is estimated to be the deadliest earthquake in six decades are heart-breaking.

Volunteers search for survivors in the rubble in the village of Talat N'Yacoub, south of Marrakech on Monday. The quake killed at least 2,122 people, injured more than 2,400 others, and flattened entire villages (Picture: Fadel Senna/AFP/Getty Images)

While the epicentre of the 6.8 magnitude quake was located in the Moroccan High Atlas Mountains, the damage extended a great distance, including the nearly 50 miles north-west to Marrakesh and beyond; even to neighbouring Algeria, Tunisia and Libya.

As you will have seen from pictures on the news, the damage to homes, cities and infrastructure is huge. Rescue and aid efforts are in full force, though inhibited by the damage to water pipes, power lines and telecommunications networks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK is the third largest source of tourists for Morocco, after France and Spain. As such the UK, French and Spanish governments are working together, along with the United States and the United Nations to provide aid.

Sadly, the dangers may not yet be over. Despite more than 25 aftershocks, including a 5.2 magnitude event, a seismological expert has warned aftershocks may continue to occur for weeks and even months. It is critical, therefore, that any support for Morocco is about future resilience as well as rescue. Indeed, the Moroccan government also said this event was a “wake-up call” and that the country needs to do much more to prepare for natural disasters.