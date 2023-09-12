Heart-breaking scenes in Morocco - Angus Robertson
While the epicentre of the 6.8 magnitude quake was located in the Moroccan High Atlas Mountains, the damage extended a great distance, including the nearly 50 miles north-west to Marrakesh and beyond; even to neighbouring Algeria, Tunisia and Libya.
As you will have seen from pictures on the news, the damage to homes, cities and infrastructure is huge. Rescue and aid efforts are in full force, though inhibited by the damage to water pipes, power lines and telecommunications networks.
The UK is the third largest source of tourists for Morocco, after France and Spain. As such the UK, French and Spanish governments are working together, along with the United States and the United Nations to provide aid.
Sadly, the dangers may not yet be over. Despite more than 25 aftershocks, including a 5.2 magnitude event, a seismological expert has warned aftershocks may continue to occur for weeks and even months. It is critical, therefore, that any support for Morocco is about future resilience as well as rescue. Indeed, the Moroccan government also said this event was a “wake-up call” and that the country needs to do much more to prepare for natural disasters.
Yet, the immediate priority is to save lives and rebuild. While times are tight, please do consider donating to charities and organisations working to provide relief in Morocco. Action Aid, British Red Cross, CARE International, Islamic Relief and Oxfam are all accepting donations.