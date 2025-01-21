Heat networks can cut bills and give us a greener future - Lorna Slater

Scottish Greens co-leader Lorna Slater

In the Green movement we always try to think globally and act locally, that means leading by example and focusing on local as well as international action, especially when it comes to our climate.

The need for that action has never been greater. Last week it was confirmed that global temperatures in 2024 had breached the 1.5C target, the first time the maximum increase target has been passed since it was agreed in the historic 2015 Paris Climate Agreement.

There is so much that Scotland can and must do to lead a climate revolution, and a key part is learning from those who have already adapted.

For many European countries, Heat Networks (also often called District Heating) are the normal way to heat your homes and buildings.

Lorna Slater MSP visits the Midlothian Energy Limited Heat Network at Millerhill

Instead of having an individual boiler or heat pumps in your house, you would be connected to a central source of hot water that you consume on a flow and return system – the same way your radiators work.

In Copenhagen – a city with a bigger population than Edinburgh, most houses, flats and buildings are connected to heat networks. Here in Scotland, less than 1.5 per cent have access to district heating.

Last week I visited the Midlothian Energy Limited Heat Network at Millerhill. It’s a project run by Swedish company Vattenfall in partnership with Midlothian Council.

It will soon power 3000 homes, retail units and public buildings at what will be the new Shawfair town, as well as a further 600 homes in an upcoming Craighall development.

Utilising the excess energy from the Millerhill recycling centre that they have built their plant next to, the confirmed projects are expected to save over 2,500 tonnes of CO2 per year, the equivalent of removing 1,200 cars from our roads.

As a former renewables engineer, seeing the project come to life is really exciting. The centre is already capable of providing heating for up to 15,000 homes with the energy source itself providing enough supply to heat a further 10,000.

It’s a change that’s good for the climate and budgets. By removing expensive boilers that require regular maintenance and eventual replacement, we can offer greater energy security for families. These models often lead to lower bills and mean that we are not at the mercy of the fluctuating markets like we have suffered from these past few years.

With confirmation of a heat network being built to supply the expansion of Granton and the north of Edinburgh, have we found another solution to future-proof Scotland’s homes?