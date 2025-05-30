Heat networks may be the next city council folly - Iain Whyte

Most of the debate around politics right now is about whether politicians are willing to listen to what the public want.

Far too often politicians want to control the way we live our lives, and they don’t care about consent. The far-left politicians running most of the political parties in the council – even the Lib Dems support net zero at any cost, DEI and flawed gender ideology –have plans for our city regardless of whether its affordable or wanted.

This week’s example was a discussion of heat networks to replace gas boilers. Yet the council hasn’t even identified where the huge 3.5 terawatt of heat needed in Edinburgh can be found. And no cost is given for digging up every street to install the pipes - think expensive tram works.

They ignored the fact that heat networks for existing housing will need huge amounts of expensive insulation and much bigger radiators - just like air source heat pumps. Only two areas have been identified where heat networks might work because of an available heat source and high-density housing.

When I questioned the cost, officers admitted it could be over £1bn of money we don’t have. That’s why they recommended a joint venture with the private sector, letting them raise the funds and take on the delivery risks of a gradual roll out.

The far-left parties were aghast. Instead, they wanted to listen to various sock puppet organisations that came along to lobby for “community” or council ownership. They claim these organisations, funded by the council, represent you, but I’d bet you’ve never heard of them or this discussion.

The left claim to want to “alleviate fuel poverty” but assume you will pay extra through tax, then pay again through higher heating costs. Any potential heat network customers will get a cost comparison with another “low carbon heat source” but not with what they currently pay.

We already have small-scale heat networks in some council housing, but these are regularly criticised by tenants for poor service and high costs. And the plan for district heating in new housing at Granton is funded through a private sector contract, adds £7500 to the build cost of each home and is only viable because they are expensively insulated.

These socialists see a net zero utopia where they run a “SimCity” that you pay for with extra tax when many Edinburgh residents are sceptical that the council could “run a bath”. Even in SimCity you can only build things when you raise the resources.

When they force you to ditch your gas boiler for their expensive heat network don’t say I didn’t warn you.

Conservative group leader on Edinburgh City Council