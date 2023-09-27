Hell bent on tramline completion - Steve Cardownie
This was but one of several unsuccessful attempts to derail the trams and call a halt to the out-of-control expenditure that was bleeding the council coffers dry.
I was not the only one who was critical of the council owned company set up to manage the project – TIE. It was evident that the four councillors nominated to the company’s board were either incapable of understanding the issues associated with such a major infrastructure development, or they were duped by officials and did not challenge the misinformation that was being drip-fed to their fellow councillors.
Thankfully I did not rely on their advice and sought out experts in the field who “had no skin in the game” and who provided invaluable information as to what they thought was going wrong and why.
I derived no pleasure from witnessing the costly debacle unfold, after all it was the Edinburgh public who had to foot the bill.
But some councillors swallowed the misinformation flow “hook, line and sinker” and seemed to be hell bent on getting the line completed no matter the cost to the public purse.
Will there be any repercussions? Don’t hold your breath.