Help keep The Meadows a fun space for everyone

The Meadows is a popular area in the city for people to gathering and enjoy themselves alongside friends or family for picnics, sunbathing or just general socialising (Picture: Lisa Ferguson)

Scotland, and Edinburgh, has just experienced the warmest day of the year and I’m hoping that we’ll see more fair weather, as those of us who live in the Capital can attest, the city is at its best in the sunshine.

We’re already seeing the green spaces within the south east of the city becoming busier during sunnier days and I fully expect this to continue over the coming months. In particular, The Meadows is an area where more and more people are gathering to enjoy themselves alongside friends or family for picnics, sunbathing or just general socialising. My hope is that everyone who wishes to can enjoy this unique space in the heart of the city and so my plea to the public is to conduct themselves responsibly when out in The Meadows, or any other outdoor space.

It’s often been seen that warm weather prompts people to consume alcohol in The Meadows and similar spaces and while we will always be pragmatic in our approach to this, please remember that city bylaws are in place prohibiting the consumption of alcohol in many public places, including The Meadows. We undertake regular foot and cycle patrols and if we find anyone drinking antisocially or committing offences linked to alcohol we will respond appropriately. Please help us keep The Meadows a fun and enjoyable space for everyone to use.

Operation Taupe involves city centre patrols focusing particularly on the Tron and Nicholson Square areas, as these are often hotspots for antisocial behaviour and other criminality associated with alcohol and drug misuse. We will not tolerate the behaviour of a minority causing fear and alarm for others looking to enjoy these spaces. Anyone wishing to report any concerns can do so by contacting us on 101.

The march towards summer means that we are moving ever closer to the start of the Edinburgh International Festival and Fringe, where the population of our city will double for the duration of this event. This means a worldwide spotlight is placed on Edinburgh and it’s important we have an appropriate policing response in place to keep everyone safe and ensure the Capital remains a safe place to live, work and visit. Planning is now in the final stages for the delivery of Operation Summer City – our annual policing campaign throughout the Festival – and you can expect to read more about this year's operation in the coming months.

I want to finish by providing some reassurance to communities in relation to recent reports of e-bikes being used inappropriately, or even criminally within the south east of the city. While these vehicles can be of significant benefit to riders, when they are used to commit offences we will be on hand to respond. In recent weeks we’ve undertaken proactive enforcement to identify those riding at dangerous speeds, not adhering to road traffic legislation or just generally causing annoyance within various areas. A number of people have since been reported to the Procurator Fiscal and anyone else who opts to ride in an illegal manner can expect the same. If you own an e-bike please ride responsibly at all times and remember that if your bike has a throttle, it might be classed as a motor vehicle, meaning you need a licence, insurance and a helmet.

Chief Inspector Brian Manchester is Local Area Commander, South East Edinburgh