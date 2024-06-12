Help the council help us adapt as a population that's living longer - Steve Cardownie

Physical Activity and Sport Strategy for Edinburgh

The City Council’s “Physical Activity and Sport Strategy for Edinburgh” is currently out for consultation which will close on the 26th of this month.

​The “Overview” on the Council’s Consultation Hub tells us that “Our vision is to create an Edinburgh where everyone enjoys the benefit of an active life. Because we know that the more active we are, the healthier we become both physically and mentally, the stronger our communities and the more inclusive our city.”

It goes on to say that “The draft strategy outlines the proposed key priorities and areas of focus for partners and the City of Edinburgh Council that are intended to guide the support for physical activity and sport in the city over the next ten years.”

The strategy highlights that certain groups such as those who are older, have a disability or are in a low-income bracket, are less likely to be active. Physical activity is important for people’s health and wellbeing and the Council wants to ensure that everyone in Edinburgh has the opportunity to be active.

Yesterday’s Evening News reported that scientists have said that they have developed a new method that can predict dementia up to nine years before diagnosis with 80% accuracy. We were also told that one of the ways to avoid dementia was to eliminate stress and “being physically active and maintaining healthy social relationships” are important.

This should be an obvious issue for the new strategy to address. Older people might need extra encouragement to undertake physical activity and Edinburgh Leisure should identify means to increase their participation.