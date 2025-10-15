Help us to develop how your future community looks - Joan Griffiths

Councillor Joan Griffiths

Are you passionate about your local community and interested in helping us shape how it looks in the future? Local Place Plans have been introduced so you can tell us what you care about, like and don’t like about where you live as well as your community’s aspirations.

Every area is different and so your plan can address your community’s needs and concerns. The council is required to recognise Local Place Plans when preparing the next local development Plan – City Plan 2040.

So how does this all work? There is no right or wrong way to develop each plan, it will depend on the resources you have available. But it must include a map of the relevant land and a proposal of how the land will be used. You can make it very simple and it doesn’t need to be professionally designed. A word document and a map can be enough.

You can help shape future housing, business or community spaces by bringing forward proposals to improve quality of life, health and well-being, and help to protect buildings and green space in line with your community values.

Map from City Plan 2030 showing potential sites for housing development.

If you have an idea, I’d suggest you team up with your local community council or relevant trusts or charities. Children and youth groups, local schools and organisations big and small may also like to get involved with your plan.

A Local Place Plan needs to relate to a specific area, but it can be any size. It can cover a whole district, a neighbourhood or a single plot of land. It is up to you what you cover. It doesn’t need to be clearly defined in the beginning. It can evolve during the process.

A good Local Place Plan has information on what life is like in your area and who lives there. It could have ideas for new buildings and homes, improving how you get around, additional spaces for playing, sports or growing food or proposals to reuse important buildings.

To prepare one you’ll also need to reach out to your community to find out what is most important to them. You should ask about the changes you’d like to make, what you’d like to protect, what they think is missing in the community and you can point out planning policies you think can be influenced in your plan.

You could do this through surveys and questionnaires, drop-in events, exhibitions and by attending planned local events. Schools and youth organisations will be able to help you talk to young people too.

Our aim with City Plan 2040 and local place plans is to strengthen communities and make sure that they look after the wellbeing of their residents. We want to build attractive places where people can afford to buy or rent their homes, walk to educational and healthcare facilities, enjoy cultural and sporting activities and easily access sustainable transport to visit other parts of Edinburgh.