Prince Andrew has reached an out-of-court settlement in the civil sexual abuse case filed by Virginia Giuffre in the United States (Picture: Steve Parsons/WPA pool/Getty Images)

However, someone who's really going to have to tighten their belt is the Queen. Like she's not had enough to pay out recently with all the extra grandchildren, weddings, not to mention hats to go to said weddings. I mean, I don't know how she does it!

I read that her annual income is fairly substantial. However, with a reported £12 million settlement for Prince Andrew, we're maybe going to need to help her out a little.

My main suggestions, for what they're worth, of ways to raise the cash to help Andrew out are as follows:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

1) Insulate the castles. This means she'd cut down her energy bills massively, I mean those ceilings are so high, it must cost her a small fortune on the prepaid meter. She'll be hitting the emergency fiver in no time!

2) Half her caviar order. Possibly replace her quince jelly with Aldi's sweet chilli jam and switch to Prosecco instead of Bolli/Veuve/Moët etc

I might even go as far as suggesting to her that she cancel her Sky subscription – she's probably fed up of watching the news go on about the “Andrew scandal” anyway.

If she's still toiling, there's always extreme couponing. Morrisons are doing vouchers off again and recently I've had £1.50 several times off a shop and even £5.50.

And if she's still struggling even after all that, then she can always turn to the trusted Great British Tax Payer to bail her out, just like we did with the banks. Oh, no wait a minute...

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.