With Prince Andrew paying reported £12 million to Virginia Giuffre, here are my money-saving tips for the Queen – Hayley Matthews
With rising energy prices recently, many of us have been trying to save on other things.
However, someone who's really going to have to tighten their belt is the Queen. Like she's not had enough to pay out recently with all the extra grandchildren, weddings, not to mention hats to go to said weddings. I mean, I don't know how she does it!
I read that her annual income is fairly substantial. However, with a reported £12 million settlement for Prince Andrew, we're maybe going to need to help her out a little.
My main suggestions, for what they're worth, of ways to raise the cash to help Andrew out are as follows:
1) Insulate the castles. This means she'd cut down her energy bills massively, I mean those ceilings are so high, it must cost her a small fortune on the prepaid meter. She'll be hitting the emergency fiver in no time!
2) Half her caviar order. Possibly replace her quince jelly with Aldi's sweet chilli jam and switch to Prosecco instead of Bolli/Veuve/Moët etc
I might even go as far as suggesting to her that she cancel her Sky subscription – she's probably fed up of watching the news go on about the “Andrew scandal” anyway.
If she's still toiling, there's always extreme couponing. Morrisons are doing vouchers off again and recently I've had £1.50 several times off a shop and even £5.50.
And if she's still struggling even after all that, then she can always turn to the trusted Great British Tax Payer to bail her out, just like we did with the banks. Oh, no wait a minute...