Here comes the sun, but is it all right for Scots’ dress sense? - Susan Morrison

Christopher Lee as Bram Stoker's Dracula in the classic 1958 movie

There’s something mildly vampiric about the Scots. We take on the worst of winter weather swathed in jackets, scarves and wee woolly hats, dreaming of getting home to sofas, tea and telly.

We face bravely into the constant shifts of rain, wind, more rain and the occasional blizzard with stoic fortitude. We thrive in those dark months, admittedly not without complaint.

And then the sun comes out and we all behave like Christopher Lee’s Dracula when Peter Cushing pulls down the huge curtain and shafts of sunlight fall onto Dracula's face and he goes all hissy and bares his fangs and does that ‘jazz hands’ thing, then Van Helsing leaps forward and smashes a stake through his heart.

At least, I think that's what happened. I can’t remember. I was watching through my fingers because I was terrified. What can I say? Saw it too young. Well, 37 and a half.

The sun baffles us slightly. Especially the fashion choices. We stand like Nosferatu staring out at the blue skies, debating just which jacket to wear. Is it really that warm? Can we get away with the wee light number we bought in the sales?

The sun might be trying to melt Castle Rock now, but what if the haar rolls in later and you're stuck waiting for the Number 7, shivering like a wee dug in a vets waiting room?

The footwear decisions alone can take most of the morning. Is it advisable to wear open sandals? A quick glance down at the gnarly nails on winter tootsies should prompt a bit of second thinking, at least until a little gentle clipping can be done.

The nation's men debate ‘taps aff’. The nation's women say ‘naw’, especially not in the street. Seriously, gents, make like Proud Edward's army and think again. There’s a beach at Porty, the natural home for the display of the Scottish male peely-wally torso.

One thing we can be sure of, it won’t be here for long. We measure heatwaves in hours. Normal service will be resumed, so don’t put the woolies too far at the back of the wardrobe.