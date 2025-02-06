Here I go again, ABBA Voyage takes me to London - Fiona Duff

Agnetha Fältskog of ABBA - or is it?

So I am sitting in London waiting to meet a friend for a bit of a catch up. By the time you read this I shall have seen ABBA Voyage about which I am very excited.

I obviously can't review it in advance but everyone I know who has seen it says that it is unbelievable as well as being fabulous.

It's a birthday treat for my friend Amanda who has been living abroad for the past 12 years. She didn't know anything about it when I suggested.

During a recent five-hour power cut she listened to all the ABBA songs and claims to know the words to them all.

I have watched Mamma Mia so many times - it's my ultimate feel good film - so am pretty au fait with the songs.

Of course, when everyone tells you that something like a film or show is brilliant, it's sometimes a bit of a let down. Fingers crossed that isn't the case with this.

I lived in London for 15 years many moons ago and had no problem getting around. When we arrived yesterday we were like a couple of geriatric biddies from the sticks.

We kept going to the wrong platforms and having to ask anyone for directions. The look was enhanced by Amanda spraining her ankle on Monday so she's hobbling about and needing to sit down every so often.

Having loved living there, I now find it so busy and expensive. Not to mention confusing.

The old landmarks are dwarfed by new buildings and places you to which you would never venture are all quite chi chi. Coffee shops abound and groovy bars and restaurants on every corner.

Anyway - must dash as have to slip into something sparkly and pull on the tinsel wig.