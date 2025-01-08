Here’s a toast to the bravery of Ukrainian resistance to invasion - Steve Cardownie

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has been a symbol of strength in his home country and across the worth since the beginning of the war. (Credit: Getty Images)

I saw the new year in at a small party with my Ukranian relatives in Leith. Raising our glasses first to the toast of Slava Ukraini at 10pm (as Ukraine is two hours ahead) we raised them again at midnight to the same cry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inevitably thoughts strayed to relatives back in Kyiv who continued to face the uncertainty of missile and drone attacks by Russian armed forces

Next month will see the third anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and it is to Ukraine’s credit that the invading troops faced fierce resistance and the war that was predicted to last a few days still rages almost three years later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The human cost of an estimated million people killed or wounded is the price that has so far been paid because of Putin’s maniacal attempt to subjugate Russia’s neighbour. The tragic events unfolded before our eyes as he refused to back down and tens of thousands of young Russian citizens paid the ultimate price.

The human cost to Ukraine has also been considerable. It is a war it did not seek but has been plunged into a conflict of such proportions that it has had a devastating effect on its citizens.

So, will 2025 see the end of the war and will peace once more prevail in Ukraine?

Many political commentators are predicting that, with the inauguration of Donald Trump as US President later this month, there will be significant movement to bring this war to an end, but given his previous criticism of Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his praise of Vladimir Putin it does not look too good for Kyiv’s insistence that it will not give up any of its territory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The USA is not the only western state that has supported Ukraine by supplying military hardware and training but, despite most European political leaders’ continued support, it would deal a significant blow to Ukraine if America’s support was in any way diminished.

However it pans out, the people of Ukraine deserve to be recognised for their bravery and stoical resistance.

Slava Ukraini! Heroyam slava!