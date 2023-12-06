Here’s how to stay safe in the city centre this winter - Sam Ainslie

More than 2.6 million people flocked to Edinburgh's Christmas market in and around East Princes Street Gardens last winter. Picture: Lloyd Smith

​This well-established annual policing campaign is focused on keeping the public safe as they visit Edinburgh’s city centre over the festive period.

Much like the summer months, December sees the footfall within the city centre greatly increase, as locals and visitors enjoy the range of festive events and attractions, shop for Christmas gifts and socialise with family and friends.

This increased footfall requires an enhanced policing response and as such, Operation Winter City sees officers undertaking high-visibility mobile and foot patrols with the intention of engaging with the public, offering reassurance, deterring criminal activity and addressing any issues.

Sam Ainslie, Gold Commander for Operation Winter City

Once again, we have a police stall within the Waverley Mall and we will be there throughout the duration of our operation. Please pop in and speak to our officers who will be delighted to provide you with crime prevention and personal safety advice. The public can also use this facility to report crime and lost property. Similarly, should you require assistance don’t hesitate to talk to us while we are out and about in the city centre.

The public also play a vital role in helping us to keep everyone safe and often a few simple steps can reduce the chances of falling victim to crime. If you are coming into the city centre for a night out, please plan your evening in advance, check your mobile phone is charged and that you know how you will be getting to and from your destination. Stick together with those you are out with and look out for one another throughout the evening. If you are consuming alcohol please drink responsibly and know your limits.

It’s also important to note that if you have been drinking then you may well be over the limit the following day. If your driving may impaired please do not risk getting behind the wheel. Police Scotland will have enhanced road policing patrols over the festive season and the consequences of being stopped for drink or drug driving can be severe.

If you’re coming into town be mindful of the larger crowds and alert to anyone getting too close. Sadly, busier times can also result in increased criminality such as pick-pocketing and theft. Keep hold of your personal belongings.

All of the information you may need to keep yourself safe during the festive season and throughout the year is available on our website at www.scotland.police.uk.

Please help us ensure that your time in the city over Christmas and New Year is memorable for all the right reasons.

Having recently moved from the Partnership Superintendent role to Operations it would be remiss not to acknowledge the professional and personal commitment of my colleague, Superintendent Mark Rennie, who served Edinburgh’s communities at every rank and who held the Operations Superintendent role for many years until his retirement last week. We all wish him well with his retirement.