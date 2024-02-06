​Historic moment in Stormont - Angus Robertson

First Minister Michelle O'Neill (left) and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly during a press conference at Stormont Castle, Belfast, following the restoration of the power sharing executive. Picture: Oliver McVeigh/PA Wire

“For the first time ever, a nationalist takes up the position of First Minister. That such a day would ever come would have been unimaginable to my parents and grandparents’ generation”.

It is indeed a historic moment. The power-sharing agreement, which sees the DUP's Emma Little-Pengelly take up the role of Deputy First Minister, ends the two-year-long stalemate caused by disagreements over post-Brexit trade rules. This disagreement has been one of the gravest consequences of the Tory mismanaged Brexit.

O’Neill also pledged ‘cooperation and genuine honest effort with those colleagues who are British, of a unionist tradition and who cherish the Union’.

This commitment shows hopeful signs for all in Northern Ireland. The consensus among mainstream opinion is that the dark days of the Troubles are behind us and that peaceful cooperation is the only option.

‘This is an assembly for all – Catholic, Protestant and dissenter’. O’Neill continued. ‘Despite our different outlooks and views on the future constitutional position, the public rightly demands that we cooperate, deliver and work together. We must build trust and confidence in our ability to do that’. This is a good reminder for us in Scotland, too.