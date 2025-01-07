Hogmanay streets should be returned to the people

People on the near deserted Princes Street after all outdoor events including the street party and fireworks display planned for New Year were cancelled (Picture: Andy Buchanan/PA Wire)

We have started the new year the same way we ended the last, with cold and dangerous weather. The gale force winds have been traded for snow and breakneck black ice as we attempt to return to our regular weekly routines.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edinburgh’s streets are now quieting down as the tourists from far and wide return home after a damp squib of a Hogmanay, and I am left pondering the future of our capital’s famous New Year celebrations.

Scotland is world famous for celebrating the end of one year and the welcoming of the next. The action of grabbing the hand of the person next to you and swaying to Robert Burns’ Auld Lang Syne has travelled in every direction from Scotland’s shores and is now the near-universally accepted way of entering January 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But in 2025, are our Hogmanay celebrations about respecting tradition or lining the pockets of big business? That may sound more cynical than intended but the snowball effect that has taken hold of a once informal gathering at the Royal Mile’s Tron Kirk is undeniable.

Since 1993, Edinburgh’s “street party” has been formally organised and effectively monetised. Moving to Princes Street and selling upwards of 100,000 tickets, the privatisation of a calendar celebration has become a staple of the city’s winter economy. The expansion to winter markets and fairground rides are a more recent addition.

For many – as with August’s Fringe Festival – Edinburgh’s Christmas makes their home city far harder to navigate. A journey to the shops is often diverted, their bus or tram is full on arrival and their night’s peace is interrupted with the echoes of fireworks.

But in essence, the festival is part of what makes Edinburgh so great. It defines the Scottish summer and elevates our city to the peak of the arts and comedy landscapes. Can the same be said for our winter offering?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For years now we have seen examples of events companies demanding residents apply for permits to access their own streets or parking spaces, provide documentation to prove they live in the town or forcing them to wear wrist bands to simply attend their own workplace.

Last week when the tough decision was made to cancel the organised events, some locals were rejoicing as roads remained open and rubbish and pollution from revellers was kept to a minimum.

With the plea made to avoid the city, Irvine Welsh took to twitter to complain that Edinburgh had celebrated Hogmanay for generations before corporations got involved. Maybe for the sake of our traditions, the streets should be returned to the people.

Lorna Slater is ​Scottish Greens co-leader