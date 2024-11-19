Honoured to attend creative awards

Iain Munro, Chief Executive, Creative Scotland

As Culture Secretary and MSP for Edinburgh Central, I was honoured to attend Creative Edinburgh’s annual awards ceremony. Since 2012, the awards have been celebrating the city’s creative community, highlighting the projects, people and places that flourish across Edinburgh.

Creative Edinburgh supports Edinburgh’s creative community to develop and thrive. With over 6000 members, they are the largest membership organisation for creatives in Scotland. Their mission is to support creative practitioners and small creative businesses across Edinburgh, by providing a range of services, including mentoring, advocacy, professional development, and networking.

Under the leadership of Executive Director, Ola Wojtkiewicz, Creative Edinburgh’s goal is to provide an inclusive space for collaboration and connection at every stage of a professional’s career. In consultation with their members, they are able to discuss and speak with one voice, making the strongest representation for freelancers who otherwise would go unheard.

Creative Edinburgh has been hugely successful at generating opportunities for its members, which has had a positive impact on skills development and economic development in the city and beyond. The collective skill-force of the city is stronger and freelance creatives are better connected and have more professional opportunities.

Creative Edinburgh is supported by Creative Scotland, the City of Edinburgh Council and Creative Informatics. While times are tough for all in the culture sector, the awards were a great testament to the quality and size of the creative community in Edinburgh. Many congratulations to all nominees and winners, and thanks to talented students from Edinburgh College who designed the trophies.

Angus Robertson is SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary