Honouring those who made the ultimate sacrifice for us - Ian Murray

King Charles presents Elizabeth Emblems to the next of kin of former firefighters, police officers and other public servants who died in the line of duty

Last week, eight Scottish public servants who died in service were recognised with a new honour.

The Elizabeth Emblem, which was established last year, is conferred by the King and is given to the next of kin of those who died while doing their duty.

It’s the civilian equivalent of the Elizabeth Cross, which was launched in 2009 and which recognises Armed Forces personnel who died in the course of operations or from an act of terrorism.

Eligible recipients include anyone who died in the course of public service and who, at the time of their death, was employed by the emergency services, the coastguard or the UK, Scottish or Welsh governments.

The Emblem honours all those public servants who have given their lives for others, those people who stepped forward when most of us would step back. Among those recognised last week are police officers, firefighters and paramedics.

One is Ewan Williamson, a firefighter from the Lothian and Borders Fire and Rescue Service.

In the early hours of 12 July 2009, the Balmoral Bar on Dalry Road went up in flames. Ewan and his colleagues demonstrated exceptional courage and selflessness, rescuing 16 people, including a baby. But in the course of the blaze, he became trapped in the basement and was unable to escape or be located by his fellow firefighters. He died in the line of duty.

Another is Rod Moore, a retired paramedic from Falkirk who returned to work during the pandemic out of a sense of duty. Sadly, he contracted the virus and later died. Rod’s case is a reminder of the enormous sacrifice made by frontline public service workers during the pandemic, when they risked their health and their lives to keep society running through a national crisis.

I’m also pleased to see that the family of Gwen Mayor will receive the honour. Gwen was a primary school teacher who was killed while trying to protect her pupils during the mass shooting at Dunblane Primary School in 1996. No-one will forget the tragedy of the 16 children who lost their lives alongside their teacher. Gwen showed true courage in the face of unimaginable horror.

This Monday was the 20th anniversary of the 7/7 London bombings, when countless emergency service workers ran towards danger to help others. It’s another reminder of the courage, dedication and sacrifice demonstrated every hour of every day by our public service workers, who keep us all safe and keep things running while the rest of us go about our lives. We owe them all an incredible debt, and while that can never be settled, at the very least this new honour recognises those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

Nobody should go to work never to return home.

And by going to the next of kin, the award also recognises that the family members of those who have died have also made a sacrifice, in losing their loved one. I hope that the families of all those recognised will take some comfort in knowing that their loved ones, and their service, has not been forgotten.

Ian Murray MP for Edinburgh South and Secretary of State for Scotland