Hope can begin with smallest act of kindness

Homelessness can often begin with relationship breakdown

One of the best nativity play tales I have heard is about the wee boy playing the innkeeper who answers the knock at the door and says to Mary, “you can come in,” then turns to Joseph with a snarl and says, “but you canny – you got my part!”

The “no room at the inn” episode of the Christmas story is often seen as a portrayal of homelessness, although it is a more fitting parallel about the lack of accommodation for refugees fleeing persecution than a housing crisis. At its heart, it’s about seeking hope in difficult times.

Two thousand years later the need for hope in hard times has not changed. I remember a conversation I had with a young woman back in the mid-1990s who had fallen out with her family and was “sofa surfing”. She was desperate to set up home and start her relationship with her mum again.

She needed a house but more than that, she wanted somewhere settled so she could, as she put it “start talking with my mum again without it being about where I am staying”. I began to understand homelessness starts in many places and most often begins with relationship breakdown. She was finding getting a house through the council really difficult. If she had the same problem today, it would be even harder.

Many of my colleagues tell me the hardest thing about their job these days is having to tell folk it will be even longer than they might have thought before they get an offer of a house and, when they do, they will have little or no choice; it will be the property offered or nothing.

The Christmas story also involves a lot of prophesies about change coming, change for the better, change for good. There have been times this past year when such change seems to be no more than words. Both globally and locally, it has felt like things have only become worse. Power abused and people struggling and suffering and the world turning a blind eye.

Yet I still remain hopeful. It is the only way to see my way through the storm. Victor Frankly, the psychologist, philosopher and holocaust survivor said: “Everything can be taken from us but one thing: the last of the human freedoms – to choose one’s attitude in any given set of circumstances, to choose one’s own way”.

The people who are struggling here in our city and across the globe may find it hard to see hope. So, they need those of us who have more and who are not facing the same kind of tough realities to stay hopeful, even though we too might find it hard. It is a choice we have, to be hopeful or not.

We may feel we cannot bring the kind of change which will make a difference. It may all seem overwhelming. But hope can begin and be nurtured with even the smallest act of kindness, the simplest act of love, especially to a stranger. It is a gift which can change a life and eventually, a world.