Hopefully Suella will soon join Liz in dustbin of history - Vladimir McTavish

​Twelve months on, it really is remarkable to think that Liz Truss was the Prime Minister this time last year. Of course, at the time, it was pretty hard to believe that Liz Truss was Prime Minister.

Liz Truss has not lost her talent for verbal slapstick, says Vladimir McTavish

It was as if we had entered a portal into some bizarre parallel universe. Now, in retrospect, we are pinching ourselves and asking if it ever actually happened.

Personally, I found the whole forty-six days of madcap chaos compelling to watch.

In hindsight, and with the knowledge that it only lasted six weeks, it was a bizarrely entertaining freak show.

Seeing somebody so out of their depth trying to run the country was like watching a horse try to drive a bus.

You were looking on open-mouthed thinking “this isn’t going to end well” but at the same time you couldn’t take your eyes off the whole impending catastrophe.

One year on from her blazingly wacky premiership, the media have been bathing in Liz Truss nostalgia for much of this month.

Liz herself has been keen to join in, and seems to be attempting some kind of comeback. I certainly hope so.

The political scene is much less colourful without her unhinged incompetence.

She took gleeful pride when she was Foreign Secretary in announcing to the Tory Party conference “Next week, I’m flying off to China to organise a pork deal”.

It’s on You Tube if you need reminding. I’m not sure if she ever did negotiate the “pork deal”.

Anyway, earlier this month, at the time of the Chinese spy scandal, she was on her feet in the Commons, speaking for the first time in ages, warning us of the dangers posed by China.

So I’m guessing the “pork deal” didn’t happen.

She claimed that China is now “the biggest threat to the UK”. And she should know. This time last year, she herself was the biggest threat to the UK.

I saw her last week on Sky News, giving some speech about her brief time in office and she has not lost that talent for verbal slapstick.

She said: “I’m not here because I want to relive the events of last year. I certainly don’t.”

You’re right there, Liz. None of us do.

She then rambled on: “I didn’t just try to fatten the pig on market day. I tried to rear the pig, fatten the pig and slaughter the pig on market day.”

Whatever that word salad actually means is irrelevant, what comes across loud and clear is her utter bonkers conviction that she knows what she’s talking about.

And her weird obsession with pork.

As a correspondent from The Independent pointed out, not only she has not been chastened by the disaster of her time in office, “her insanity blazes ever brighter because of it”.

Sadly, we’re still paying the price for that insanity.

It was Liz Truss who appointed Suella Braverman as Home Secretary and she is still in post and spouting the same hateful bile.

This week, her claim that multiculturalism in the UK has failed was met with justified outrage.

But she is merely the latest in a long line of Tory dog-whistle politicians.