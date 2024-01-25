​Horizon lesson closer to home - John McLellan

Susanne Tanner KC led the inquiry into Sean Bell and another into the organisational culture of the council

The postmasters and mistresses who raised concerns were not believed and found themselves accused of dishonesty, and here some council staff who flagged up issues in their departments were also not believed and found themselves facing disciplinary action.

That lack of belief extended to the inquiry team led by Susanne Tanner KC, who reported there was no evidence of the council acting against staff because of whistleblowing. Those workers were dismayed their claims were rejected.

Several spoke to me, and with the Post Office story in mind, another approached me this month with a similar story; of concerns highlighted, being placed under investigation after a complaint, of nothing being done about the original problem and the testimony excluded from the Tanner report.

And this was someone working in one of the most difficult and sensitive operations for which the authority is responsible.

It’s unlikely another internal investigation will be conducted and calls for a public inquiry do not seem to be gathering pace, but whoever replaces Andrew Kerr as Edinburgh Council’s chief executive shouldn’t believe the propaganda that everything is fine or that great strides have been made to improve the management culture.