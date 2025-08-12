Hotter, drier summers creating perfect conditions for wildfires

Arthur's Seat was ablaze on Sunday afternoon. The smoke could be seen from over 20 miles away and firefighters were on the scene to try and keep the fire under control (Picture: Andrew O'Brien)

Like many of you, I watched with a heavy heart on Sunday evening as smoke rose over Arthur’s Seat. What began as a small patch of burning grass quickly became a raging wildfire, racing across the hillside and filling the sky with a thick, acrid haze.

It was an unavoidable sight for those in the city and as far as West Lothian and across the Forth in Fife. Arthur’s Seat is not just part of our skyline, it is part of our identity. We walk its paths, picnic in its meadows and show it off proudly to visitors. To see it scarred and blackened is deeply upsetting.

And while this fire will heal in time, we cannot ignore the warning it carries.

The truth is, this kind of blaze is no longer rare in Scotland. Our climate is changing. Hotter, drier summers and stronger winds are creating the perfect conditions for wildfires in places we never used to expect them.

What once might have been a small, easily contained grass fire can now spread with frightening speed. The dry vegetation on Arthur’s Seat acted like kindling. One shift in the wind and the flames were climbing towards paths, wildlife habitats, even nearby homes.

This is the new reality our fire and rescue service faces. It is why the current consultation on the future of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service matters so much. This review is not just a bureaucratic exercise. It is a chance to make sure our fire crews have the right people, equipment and training to deal with the changing nature of fires in Scotland.

We need to recognise that wildfires demand different tactics, different tools and often more time to bring under control. We also need to ensure crews are based where they can respond quickly to these incidents, whether they break out in the heart of the city or on the fringes of our countryside.

I know the fire service in our region is already stretched. I have spoken with firefighters who work long, exhausting shifts, juggling house fires, rescues, road accidents and now more and more outdoor fires. They do an extraordinary job, but they need the resources to match the challenges they face, as well as the job security of knowing their stations will remain open for decades to come.

Arthur’s Seat will recover, but if we fail to act on what this fire is telling us, we risk seeing scenes like this become all too common. Let’s learn from this moment, and make sure Scotland is ready for the climate we are already living in.

Lorna Slater ​is Scottish Green Party co-leader