Housing planning co-ordination, please - John McLellan

​Whether you want to live beneath a busy flightpath or not, thousands of future Edinburgh householders will have the airport for a neighbour.

​Apart from the developments at Cammo and West Craigs, a plan to build 11,000 homes straddling the tram line next to the A8 is out for consultation and now Edinburgh Airport’s blocked scheme to redevelop its reserve runway is being revived.

Previously known as Crosswind, there was a suspicion the planning application went into a bottom drawer at the City Council because it was competition with the A8 plan, but rebranded as Element Edinburgh the aim is to build 2,500 homes, around 900 of them affordable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the housing shortage as acute as ever, it’s hard to see how the council could continue to stymie the plan while promoting a neighbouring scheme, and when its Cityplan 2030 blueprint prioritises development on brownfield land.

The open land between Maybury and Gogar will be the biggest single expansion of Edinburgh since the war, a new community of some 30,000 people, twice the size of Dalkeith, which will dwarf the regeneration of Granton.

As wrangles over new schools in West Craigs have shown, providing the necessary infrastructure will be a monumental challenge, but that’s not a reason to call a halt, especially as there is a virtually unused railway station with the capacity of Haymarket at the heart of the nascent district.