How can it be beginning to look a lot like Christmas already? - Fiona Duf

It can't be time to look out the decorations already - can it?

For goodness’ sake I was in the St James Quarter a few weeks ago and there was a queue at the Lego shop. Am I the crazy one for not giving a stuff until the beginning of December?

I can understand why people went a bit over the top last year – we needed a bit of sparkle in our lives at that point.

I noticed trees were in windows earlier than before, and sometimes more than one tree per household.

Not that I am complaining about that as my older brother is a Christmas tree farmer and the more sold mean better presents for the rest of us.

I know that sounds like a funny way to earn a living but it does seem to keep him busy and yours truly doesn’t need to wait in line at Dobbies like everyone else.

Now don’t get me wrong. I am not some Bah Humbug-type character who refuses to celebrate.

In fact I am rather fond of a few strings of fairy lights around our home, and in the past have even organised evenings of carol singing around the out of tune piano we own. It does help that I know a couple of guys who can even make it sound OK as they are rather dexterous at playing the old Joanna.

However, I do get annoyed when all that’s on offer in the confectionary stalls from the middle of October are Christmas tree shaped bars of chocolate when I just want a big slab in a purple wrapper.