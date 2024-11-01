How Hallowe’en became almost as expensive as Christmas - Susan Morrison

Enjoying some Halloween spooky fun is fine, but I don't dig spiders

Hopefully your Hallowe’en went smoothly and the ghouls, ghosts and guisers were content with the treats you gave them to stop their tricks.

The pumpkin before the door will probably be getting a bit saggy. The string o’ bats can be folded up for another year. The fake webbing can be taken down.

Arachnophobes like me will not miss this year's fad for huge fake spiders. Honestly I found myself stalking through the streets like Ripley hunting the Alien, ready to batter the living daylights out of random eight-legged horrors. Nearly fell out with my mum's neighbour when her ‘decorative spider’ fell off its web and missed me by inches. Blind terror took over. I went in swinging. I gave no quarter.

We all apologised after it and they managed to sellotape the missing legs back on. Anyway, what on earth is a ‘decorative spider’? That’s two words that should never go together, like 'ornamental cabbage’.

Hallowe’en decorations are as profitable as Christmas now. Giant webs, bats with light-up eyes and inflatable witches were all available before the first leaves turned brown. Of course, they’ll all be swept away now by the tinsel tsunami.

I don’t really mind the tat, glitter and light-up bats. There was a time when I thought Hallowe’en would vanish like a ghost in the mist. It fell out of favour for a while. But now it's back, and it's almost as expensive as Christmas.

I suspect the devil would be pleased by that. The consumerism that’s taken over an ancient folk celebration would raise a satanic smile. The costumes made at home now travel from far-off China. Cheap tumshies have given way to pricier incomer pumpkins, complete with a carving set. Oh, all right, I’ll grant you, it’s a lot easier to carve a pumpkin.

Genuine blood was frequently spilled on past Scots Hallowe’ens, mainly by dads attempting to create what was basically a tealight holder out of a rock solid vegetable. Pumpkins are easier and, another plus, they make nice soup.

Yes, I think Auld Nick would be gleefully pleased by the money we spend on him every year.